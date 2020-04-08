Cheyenne Police Seek to Identify Suspect in Hit-and-Run

UPDATE:

Police say the suspect has been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Police say the incident happened yesterday, April 7, at the Walmart on Dell Range and involved multiple vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ehlman at (307) 633-6636 or mehlman@cheyennepd.org.

​​