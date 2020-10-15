Cheyenne Police Seek Trucker Input on Size, Weight Standards

Cheyenne police are working with the city engineer to develop truck size and weight standards, and are offering truckers a chance to give their input.

The police will host a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. to discuss whether the city, which doesn't have a truck size and weight limit law, should adopt the same standards used on interstates or more restrictive ones.

According to police, one properly loaded semi has the same impact on the city's roads as 9,600 cars.

"Cheyenne is a bit like Mad Max in that there are no weight and size regulations for trucks in the city, which can cause potholes," police posted on their Facebook page.