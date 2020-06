Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a hit-and-run.

Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and E. Lincolnway.

"The vehicles involved are suspected of being a white truck and black SUV," police said on their Facebook page.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Tafoya at (307) 638-4365 or jtafoya@cheyennepd.org.

