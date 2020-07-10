Cheyenne police are still asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed the AT&T store next to Target last month.

Officer David Inman says police were called to a report of a robbery at the store around 6:30 p.m. on June 22.

"The store manager reported that two males told him they had guns and left after stealing cash and merchandise," said Inman.

Inman says the men (pictured above) fled in a newer, white Dodge Durango with unknown license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

