Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Cheyenne police are still looking for the suspect who robbed the Loaf 'N Jug at 3920 E. 12th Street last week.

Officer David Inman says police were called to the convenience store shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, in regards to an armed robbery with a knife.

"The employee stated they were at the register when a male entered the store and brandished a knife, demanding money from the register," said Inman. "The male then fled on foot with money from the store."

Police released a photo of the suspect about five hours after the incident occurred, but have yet to be able to identify him.

Inman is asking anyone with information about the crime to call the detective division at (307) 637-6510 and reference case number 20-56793.