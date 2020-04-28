Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing last week.

Police say Izaak R. Martinez was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the area of 1200 W. Jefferson Road.

"(We) got a call saying that he may be in Thornton with his dad," said Officer David Inman. "But no other leads right now."

Martinez is 5-foot-3, weighs 120 pounds and has long, curly black and blond bleached hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt beanie, gray hoodie, holey black jeans and black Vans shoes.

A​nyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

