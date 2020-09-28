Cheyenne Police Taking Applicants for Citizens Police Academy

Registration is now open for the Cheyenne Police Department’s Fall 2020 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy, which is free and open to the public, begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 18.

"The academy is designed to inform and educate participants in all aspects of law enforcement and allow citizens to gain insight into how the CPD and its officers operate," said Officer David Inman.

The academy will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and crime scene investigation training.

"The curriculum will include training and applications of constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking, as well as crime scene processing," said Inman.

"Additionally, students will actively learn about defensive tactics, traffic enforcement, pursuits and firearms familiarization," he added. "Several practical exercises will be conducted so students can actually perform many elements of everyday law enforcement."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background check, have a valid driver's license and sign a liability waiver.

Citizens can apply online at www.cheyennepd.org/CPA. Registration will be open until Oct. 5 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.

