Cheyenne Police to Host Citizens on Patrol Open House

Cheyenne citizens interested in working with the police to act as "additional eyes on the street" are encouraged to attend next week's Citizens on Patrol open house.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.

"The Citizens on Patrol program is comprised of volunteers from the Cheyenne community who have a desire to assist the Cheyenne Police Department with non-emergent routine patrols and other duties that free up our officers for more expedited police response," said Officer David Inman.

"Feel free to come out and get questions answered and learn more about this great way to serve your community," he added.

Those wanting more information can call Inman at (307) 633-6662.

