Cheyenne Police to Host Hiring Open House

The Cheyenne Police Department is hosting an open house for anyone interested in becoming a police officer.

The open house will be Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center located at 415 W. 18th Street.

"This is a perfect opportunity to get any questions that you have answered," said Officer David Inman. "Come see why we work here and get great information on how to complete the testing and application process."

The next testing date is April 7. The deadline to apply is April 3.

