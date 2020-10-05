Cheyenne Police to Participate in National Coffee With a Cop Day

The Cheyenne Police Department​ is working to bridge the gap between the community and the law, one cup of coffee at a time.

In honor of National Coffee With a Cop Day​, Cheyenne police will be at the Dazbog Coffee at 3911 E. Pershing Boulevard from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

"The event is an opportunity to remove the physical barriers that routinely exist between police officers and community members, allowing for relaxed one-on-one interactions," said Officer David Inman.

Inman says the department has participated in numerous Coffee With a Cop events over the past few years.

