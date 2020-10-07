Cheyenne police will be hosting events this Sunday and Monday as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

"The mission of the National Faith and Blue Weekend is to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of houses of worship," said Officer David Inman.

Inman says the police department will be doing their part by hosting the following events:

A Night to Show Support for our Law Enforcement Officers:

Local churches will come to together to show support for Cheyenne law enforcement on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. All are welcome to enjoy a special choir performance dedicated to our police officers.

Sounds of Unity:

On Monday, October 12, 2020, at 6:00 PM local churches and the Cheyenne Police Department will host the Sounds of Unity event at the First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. Local church choirs and musicians will compete against each other while pastors will have an opportunity to show support for community collaboration with local law enforcement. The winners of the previously announced essay contest will be announced at this event as well. The Cheyenne Police Department will have a static display of their vehicles and horses in the parking lot. You are welcome to take pictures and display them on social media to show community unity. Tumbleweed Tacos will be on hand as well so come hungry. The winning church will receive a full police escort back to their place of worship.

"The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be attending (these) events," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck. "All are welcome to attend ... and help strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve."

​​