Cheyenne Police Trying to Identify Man Who Passed Fake Bills

Cheyenne Police Department

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say passed counterfeit bills at a local gas station.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Big D Exxon at 820 W. Lincolnway.

Inman wouldn't say what denomination(s) of bills were passed.

Police have released a photo of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

