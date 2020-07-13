Cheyenne Police Turn to Public for New Leads in Burglary

Cheyenne police have exhausted all leads in a tobacco shop burglary and are asking the public for help in identifying the pictured suspects.

Officer David Inman says the burglary took place at the C-Mart & Smoke Shop at 2206 Dell Range Boulevard.

"It happened back in March," said Inman. "We're hoping maybe someone can identify them."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Detective Fahling at (307) 633-6637 and reference case number 20-17920.

​​