Cheyenne Police Warn Against Using Illegal Fireworks

Cheyenne residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang may get a bust if they decide to shoot off fireworks in the capital city.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says you can use sparklers, smoke devices and novelties on your private property, but using anything else is illegal within city limits.

"Anything that explodes, anything that's a projectile ... you're taking a risk when you do it," said Inman.

"If you get stopped, the officer can use his discretion," added Inman. "He can give you a warning, he can tell you to stop or he can write you a ticket and take your fireworks."

Inman says you could receive a $225 fine if you're caught setting off illegal fireworks.

"It's better to just go out in the county and do it where it's legal," he said.

