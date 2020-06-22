Cheyenne Police Warn of Crooked Musical Instrument Repair Shop

Cheyenne police say a person by the name of Melinda Churchill who's running a musical instrument repair shop from Cheyenne is a con artist.

Police say they've received multiple reports of Churchill collecting instruments and not returning them.

"In some incidents the instruments are found at later dates in pawn shops," police posted on their Facebook page.

Police say Churchill's business is a scam, and they're urging people not to send their instruments there.

