Cheyenne Police Warn of New Text Message Scam

Cheyenne police are warning the public about a new text message scam that looks to be from the App Store.

Police say a citizen received a text saying:

Thank you for purchasing AcuPrime subscription from App Store. Your order details are as below.

Amount: 499.99 USD

Order id: DFG5G08B5

If this order hasn't been placed by you, Then call our support team on 1-888-918-0935

Police say the best action to take if you receive a text like this is not to respond.

"Do not call the number or click anything, just delete," they said.

