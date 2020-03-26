Cheyenne Police Warn of New Text Message Scam
Cheyenne police are warning the public about a new text message scam that looks to be from the App Store.
Police say a citizen received a text saying:
Thank you for purchasing AcuPrime subscription from App Store. Your order details are as below.
Amount: 499.99 USD
Order id: DFG5G08B5
If this order hasn't been placed by you, Then call our support team on 1-888-918-0935
Police say the best action to take if you receive a text like this is not to respond.
"Do not call the number or click anything, just delete," they said.