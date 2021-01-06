Cheyenne Police Warn of Scam Calls Amid ‘Defund’ Movement

Cheyenne police are warning residents not to fall for a phone scam that attempts to raise money for law enforcement agencies.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the solicitations are not in any way affiliated with the Cheyenne Police Department.

"It's very vague, but I think that they're just trying to capitalize on the fact that there's a national 'defund the police' movement, and that in order to support law enforcement they need to be making a donation," said Farkas.

"We would not solicit anyone for funding," she added.

Farkas says the Federal Trade Commission maintains an online reporting system for telemarketing and other scams, which can be found at: https://www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submitconsumer-complaint-ftc.