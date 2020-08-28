UPDATE:

A motorcyclist who was riding without a helmet when he collided with a van in front of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center late Friday morning remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Henderson Drive.

Officer David Inman says the motorcyclist, whose name hasn't been released, was "still breathing" when EMS loaded him into the ambulance, but "it wasn't good."

"We haven't heard any updates from the hospital or anything about his condition, but it was pretty serious when we got him in the ambulance," said Inman.

Inman says no one in the van was injured in the crash, which closed down E. Pershing Boulevard between the roundabout and Windmill Road and a portion of Henderson Drive for about three hours.

Inman says police plan on releasing more details Monday.

UPDATE:

The road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a crash with life-threatening injuries at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Henderson Drive, in front of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

Calls to Cheyenne police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.

