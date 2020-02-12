Cheyenne Police Working to Reduce Domestic Violence

To further assist in reducing domestic violence, the Cheyenne Police Department has requested funding through the Community Advocacy Response Initiative grant for a full-time domestic violence detective.

According to a 2018 annual report, the department responded to 600 physical domestic violence calls in 2017, and many of their investigations were not prosecuted by then-Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg.

"One of the department’s goals for 2019 was to increase domestic violence prosecutions by 10 percent," said police spokesman Officer David Inman. "Cases are still being processed through the DA's office, so a final number is not yet available."

Inman says the department reviewed 227 misdemeanor and 65 felony domestic violence cases in 2019, involving 112 repeat suspects.

2019 Domestic Violence Incidents:

Total Cases Reviewed: 292

Felonies: 65 (22% of total cases); Misdemeanors: 227 (78% of total cases)

Arrested: 161 (55% of total cases)

PC Affidavit: 64 (22% of total cases)

Total with Criminal Charges: 225 (77% of total cases)

Strangulations: 43 (15% of total cases)

Repeat Domestic Violence Suspects: 112

Assigned to Detectives for Follow-up: 32 (11% of total cases)

Male Offenders: 238 (82% of cases)

Female Offenders: 54 (18% of cases)

Male Victims: 74 (25% of cases)

Female Victims: 219 (75% of cases)

