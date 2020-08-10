Cheyenne Post 6 Wins AA Legion Baseball Title

When it comes to Wyoming American Legion baseball, no one has been more dominant than Cheyenne Post 6. The Sixers defeated Gillette on Sunday 8-1 in Rock Springs to capture their 5th state title in the last 6 years and they're 17th state title in the last 10 years.

Post 6 got out of the gate with an RBI single from Andrew Johnson in the first inning with Gillette answering with a run in the 2nd inning. Johnson was red hot at the plate for Cheyenne with a 2 run homer in the 3rd and an RBI double in the 5th. He finished the game 4-4 with RBI's and was 12-20 at the plate during the tournament. Johnson was named the MVP of the tourney and the Sixers also received a home run off the bat of Nico Vite. Cheyenne wrapped up the season at 51-10 while Gillette finished at 52-15.

Normally, the state champion would advance to the Legion Northwest regional but those regional tournaments were canceled by the national Legion office due to the pandemic

