Cheyenne Post Six Legion Baseball Update [VIDEOS]

The Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers are off to another good start during the 2020 Legion baseball season.

Cheyenne won their first two conference games of the season on Monday with a sweep of the Laramie Rangers at Powers Field in the Capital City. The Sixers improved to 17-7 on the season.

In the opener, Cheyenne jumped on the Rangers early and pulled away for an 11-0 victory. They scored four runs in the first inning and followed with six more in the second inning. The Sixers invoked the 10-run mercy rule and needed just 1-hour and 23 minutes for the victory.

Travis Onisto was the winning pitcher. He and Julian Romero combined on a 5-hit shutout. Zack Costopolous had two hits, including a triple and three RBI’s to lead Cheyenne’s offense.

The second game saw more of a battle, but Post Six held off Laramie, 7-3. The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Cheyenne tied it and then took the lead in the second. Laramie fought back within 5-3 in the fifth, but Post Six got two insurance runs in the sixth.

Garrett Oswald went six innings and struck out seven. He was the winning pitcher. Colter McAnelly had three hits and drove in two runs, while Andrew Johnson had two hits, including a double and two RBI’s, which led Cheyenne’s offense.

WyoPreps’ David Settle spoke with Sixers’ veterans Oswald and Nico Vite, plus manager Ty Lain about the conference wins, the start to the season, and more in the video above.

Below are some of Cheyenne’s highlights in the conference sweep from last Monday.

The Sixers play a conference twin bill at Sheridan on Thursday before hosting the NoCo Border War tournament this weekend in Cheyenne. Post Six will play twice on Saturday and Sunday, while other action takes place on Thursday and Friday. The tournament is mainly comprised of Colorado teams that are unable to play down south due to field restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.