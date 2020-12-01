Cheyenne Property Crime Rate at All-Time Low, Police Say

Despite a 15 percent increase in calls, Cheyenne police say the city's property crime rate is at an all-time low.

Cheyenne Police Department

Police say property crime -- which includes auto theft, burglary and larceny -- has dropped 26 percent in the last two years.

"This year, we've had the lowest property crime in history of the Cheyenne Police Department," Chief Brian Kozak said in a message posted on the agency's Facebook page Monday.

Kozak said he attributes the decline to thorough investigations and aggressive prosecutions.

"In 2019, the command staff began evaluating crime data on a weekly basis, which allows us to respond to patterns of crime," he said.