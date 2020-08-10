Cheyenne Reacts to Winning the 2020 AA State Championship [VIDEO]

Cheyenne Post Six captured another state championship in Legion baseball on Sunday in Rock Springs.

They defeated the Gillette Roughriders, 8-1, in this year’s title game.

WyoPreps’ David Settle caught up with two players and Cheyenne’s manager in the video above after Post Six celebrated their latest title, No. 32 in program history and 17th in the last 20 years.

Third baseman Nico Vite, centerfielder and state tournament MVP Andrew Johnson, and skipper Ty Lain reflected on this championship, their performance individually and as a team, and more.

With no postseason beyond the state tournament, Sunday’s game was the final one for Legion baseball in Wyoming for the 2020 season.