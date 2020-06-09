Cheyenne Receives $3.3 Million Transit Grant From Feds

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says the City of Cheyenne transit system has received a $3.3 million dollar federal grant.

The mayor posted the following announcement on her ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr'' Facebook page:

Big news today as our city transit program was awarded a $3.3 million dollar grant from the US Department of Transportation in response to COVID-19. Reliable, safe, no cost/low cost transportation to jobs, medical care, grocery shopping, job training, to those who need it most. Availability to transit is critical now more than ever - and this is a welcomed funding answer to making ours better.