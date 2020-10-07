Cheyenne Records Record High Temperature Tuesday For Oct. 6

Cheyenne Regional Airport recorded its highest-ever temperature for Tuesday, October 6 yesterday with 83 degrees.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its Facebook page:

The Cheyenne (CYS) Airport reached a record high of 83 degrees today (October 6, 2020). This beats the old record of 81 degrees set back in 1905.

While some folks may enjoy the late-season warm spell, it probably isn't the best news for firefighters battling two large forest fires in the area.

Both the Mullen Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado have been burning for some time, and a long string of warm, dry breezy days has likely not helped the crews fighting those fires.