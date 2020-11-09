Cheyenne Red Lobster Has Cheddar Bay Biscuit Gift Boxes

At Red Lobster, it's no secret that the gift that keeps on giving during any season is their Cheddar Bay Biscuits. And now you can grab a gift box of the delicious biscuits just in time for the holiday season.

The limited-edition gift boxes filled with the Cheddar Bay Biscuits will be available starting November 16th in a special gift-friendly packaging that's festive for the upcoming holiday season. The new Cheddar Bay Biscuit Gift Boxes do actually cost $1 more for half a dozen of the biscuits than a to-go order for half a dozen of the Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a regular box. So really you're just paying for the gift-like packaging.

There's also the outlying question, 'Why would you want to give them as a gift when you can just eat them yourself?' That's the selfish type of questioning I would have an internal battle with. But then again, it is the holiday season and maybe you don't need all those carbs to yourself.

Red Lobster also has plenty of holiday platters that you can order in case you're planning on having some company at your holiday dinners and/or parties.

Regardless of your holiday plans in terms of how much seafood and Cheddar Bay Biscuits you plan on devouring, it's certainly nice to know that we have that option available at our local Cheyenne Red Lobster.