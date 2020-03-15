Cheyenne Regional Implementing Visitor Restrictions

According to its website, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has implemented visitor restrictions to deal with the potential for COVID-19 impact.

"To help control the spread of germs and the potential for COVID-19 to impact our patients and staff, we will be implementing voluntary visitor restrictions within the next few days. With various levels of visitor restrictions now in effect in many hospitals across the nation, we believe this is the right time for us to take this proactive step. Signs will be placed on all exterior doors, and a communication will be going out to the media to let our community know about these recommended restrictions:

Any patient who is coming to the hospital for care should tell staff and ask for a mask if they have a fever and cold or flu symptoms.

Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed to visit ANY area and will be asked to leave.

No more than two visitors are allowed at one time.

Anyone under 12 years of age is not allowed to visit ANY area.

Depending on what happens over the coming days and weeks, these voluntary restrictions may become mandatory. We’ll be sure to communicate this change if it takes effect.

Moving forward, we continue to refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wyoming Department of Health for accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19."