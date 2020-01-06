Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Main Entrance to Close Tuesday

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's main entrance will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 7, due to the arrival of a new MRI machine.

Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Baker says the intersection of House Avenue and E. 23rd Street will be blocked from about 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to make way for the semi, crane and heavy equipment needed to unload and move the machine.

"Due to the blocked intersection, CRMC's valet service will move to the first floor of the hospital's south parking garage on Tuesday," said Baker. "The service is expected to return to the hospital's front entrance on Wednesday morning."

Baker says the hospital's emergency department entrance will be open on Tuesday, but it will only be accessible from Warren Avenue.

