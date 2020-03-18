With new health and safety protocols for the food service industry, many local businesses in Cheyenne have adapted and we now have a listing to see what establishments are available for delivery and curbside pickup.

We had previously posted about some local restaurants that are safely finding ways to cater to their customers. This list also includes local businesses that are based here in the Cheyenne community that are now available for delivery either through their own delivery service or partnered through another delivery service (ex: Door Dash, Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates, etc) :

2 Doors Down

Wing Shack

Sanford's Grub & Pub

Napoli's - Cheyenne

Grandpa's Downtown Pizzeria

Poor Richard's

Nipa Hut

Little Philly

Hambone's Pizza

Alchemy Catering

Starbucks

Chick-Fil-A

Taco Bell

McDonald's

Chipotle

Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza

Domino's

Arby's

Burger King

Jimmy John's

Subway

Wendy's

Little Caesar's

Taco John's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Village Inn

Dog Haus Biergarten

Several of the those listed are also available for take out, drive thru, or curbside pickup service, and here are some more below that are available for either drive thru or curbside pickup service as well:

The Office Bar & Grill

Mort's Bagels

The Albany - Cheyenne

Anong's Thai - Cheyenne

Central Cafe

Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

Ruby Juice Fruit & Smoothies

Capitol Cuisine

Epic Egg Restaurant

Luxury Diner

Alchemy Catering

Dairy Queen

Rail Yard - Coffee House & Eatery

For all options, there are likely more to be added to the ongoing list. But as far as local restaurants for options, there's likely more than you know out there. Be safe and enjoy!