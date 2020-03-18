Cheyenne Restaurants Still Available For Delivery and Curbside Pickup
With new health and safety protocols for the food service industry, many local businesses in Cheyenne have adapted and we now have a listing to see what establishments are available for delivery and curbside pickup.
We had previously posted about some local restaurants that are safely finding ways to cater to their customers. This list also includes local businesses that are based here in the Cheyenne community that are now available for delivery either through their own delivery service or partnered through another delivery service (ex: Door Dash, Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates, etc) :
- 2 Doors Down
- Wing Shack
- Sanford's Grub & Pub
- Napoli's - Cheyenne
- Grandpa's Downtown Pizzeria
- Poor Richard's
- Nipa Hut
- Little Philly
- Hambone's Pizza
- Alchemy Catering
- Starbucks
- Chick-Fil-A
- Taco Bell
- McDonald's
- Chipotle
- Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza
- Domino's
- Arby's
- Burger King
- Jimmy John's
- Subway
- Wendy's
- Little Caesar's
- Taco John's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Village Inn
- Dog Haus Biergarten
Several of the those listed are also available for take out, drive thru, or curbside pickup service, and here are some more below that are available for either drive thru or curbside pickup service as well:
- The Office Bar & Grill
- Mort's Bagels
- The Albany - Cheyenne
- Anong's Thai - Cheyenne
- Central Cafe
- Wyoming's Rib & Chop House
- Ruby Juice Fruit & Smoothies
- Capitol Cuisine
- Epic Egg Restaurant
- Luxury Diner
- Dairy Queen
- Rail Yard - Coffee House & Eatery
For all options, there are likely more to be added to the ongoing list. But as far as local restaurants for options, there's likely more than you know out there. Be safe and enjoy!