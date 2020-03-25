Cheyenne Salvation Army Now Delivering Lunches, Food Bags

The Cheyenne Salvation Army announced Wednesday that it's now delivering lunches and food bags.

"We are offering no contact delivery to those who are in the high risk category (over age 65, compromised immune system, underlying health issues), those who are quarantined due to exposure to, or those who actually have COVID-19," the charity posted on its Facebook page.

The Salvation Army says the weekday delivery service is for people in the Cheyenne area who really have no other help or way to get food.

Those wishing to sign up for the service can do so by calling The Salvation Army at (307) 634-2769.

