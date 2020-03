The Salvation Army is still feed people in Cheyenne, though operating under modified plans.

Lt. Chad Lamb says they're serving "hot, grab-and-go style" lunches from their door weekdays at 11:15 a.m.

People can also pick up 30-day food bags between 9 and 11 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Lamb says they'll be asking people for identification as well as their name, address and date of birth for their records.

​​