The Sam's Club warehouse store on Dell Range in Cheyenne seemed to join other Sams's Clubs in the United States and closed early on Sunday (May 31).

The entrance doors appeared to be blocked with cases of bottled water. A sign posted on the door said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances Sam's Club is temporarily closed for the day. We will tentatively resume operation at 9 am Monday 6/1."

K2 Radio in Casper reported that the Sam's in Casper also closed on Sunday. There are also reports of the club stores closing in North Dakota, Texas, Illinois, and Wisconson.

According to K2, Sam's Club issued this statement in regards to the closings:

As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers. We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.

