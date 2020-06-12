Cheyenne Sam’s Club to Launch Curbside Pickup Soon

Sam's Club made the announcement that their stores nationwide will soon have curbside pickup available for their customers.

The recent announcement said that the free service for plus-level members is expected to be available before the end of June. In a statement from company officials, they stated that they're hoping the curbside service will provide customers with, "contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience."

The curbside pickup service will be available for plus-level members Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-plus members can use the service for a limited time upon its launch during the daily hours of 10 am. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Sam's Club members will be able to place orders for the curbside pickup service through the store website or the Sam's Club app. Members can also schedule same day pickup and checkout. There will be designated curbside pickup spots for customers to retrieve their orders.

If you're buying your things in bulk, soon you won't even have to leave your car to do so.