Cheyenne Sanitation Trucks Parked Due To Weather Conditions

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr announced on Thursday morning that city sanitation trucks have stopped running for the day due to weather conditions.

The mayor made the following announcement on the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page a little after 10 a.m.:

''Due to worsening snow conditions, we are immediately taking our sanitation trucks off the streets for safety concerns. We ask customers to leave containers out for pickup on Friday or Saturday."

The city of Cheyenne later issued this release:

Everyone:

Due to inclement weather, the Sanitation Department is suspending all routes, residential and commercial, for Thursday, April 16.

The routes will resume on Friday (Saturday is necessary).

Residents should leave their container out until serviced.

Thank you for your cooperation.

