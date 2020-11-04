Cheyenne, Scottsbluff Set Temperature Records Tuesday

The calendar on Tuesday may have said Nov. 3, but the weather in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle was more typical of May or June.

In fact, Cheyenne and Scottsbluff, as well as Sidney and Alliance Nebraska and Rawlins, Wyoming, all set temperature records, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

November 3rd Evening Update: Here are the high temperatures that broke records today across southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska. Sidney and Scottsbluff tied their record high temperature for the whole month of November. It will be slightly cooler for Wednesday, but still in the upper 60s to lower/mid 70s.