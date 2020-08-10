Cheyenne Sets Heat Record For August 9 On Sunday

Xurzon Getty/Thinkstock

Cheyenne set a record for the hottest recorded temperature on August 9 on Sunday at 93 degrees.

That's according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr, President, and founder of Dayweather Inc. Day says the old record for August 9 was 92, set in 2016.

While warm weather is expected to continue for Monday, it likely won't be of the record-setting variety as highs are mostly expected to top out in the low to 80sm according to the National Weather Service