Cheyenne South Vs. Kelly Walsh Boys Basketball 1-9-21{VIDEO}

Kelly Walsh suffered an excruciating 1 point overtime loss to Laramie on Friday. Cheyenne South posted a nice win over Rock Springs on Friday so KW and South met on Saturday in Casper to cap a busy weekend.

KW asserted themselves in the opening quarter jumping out to a big lead as Tyler Pacheco hit a series of 3 pointers and finished the game with 14 points. South made a run in the 2nd half thanks to some spark from Marcus Manzanares who finished with 13. The Trojans pulled away in the 4th quarter and won this 67-41 to post their first win of the year. Caden Allaire chipped in 13 for the Trojans. The Bison got 7 points each from Maureon Alexander and Devon Simmons. Cheyenne South finished the weekend with a loss at Natrona so they sit at 3-2. Check out some of the video from the KW-South game on Saturday afternoon.