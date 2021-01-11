Cheyenne South Vs. Kelly Walsh Girls Basketball 1-9-21 [VIDEO]

The Cheyenne South girls basketball team won 8 games in the 2019-20 season and they're already halfway to that mark early in the 2020-21 season with a 56-49 win over Casper-Kelly Walsh on Saturday night. That was their 2nd game that day as the Bison lost to Natrona by 30 in their matinee contest. But South looked sharp in the evening game thanks to Calysta Martinez who poured in 25 while Andraya Dimas had 11. So the Bison are now 4-2 on the year.

Kelly Walsh was led in scoring by Cydney Eskew with 16 and Katie Farley with 14. It's been a struggle lately for the Trojans but there is a long way to go. We have some video of that game on Saturday night. Enjoy!