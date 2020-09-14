Cheyenne South vs. Thunder Basin Football 9-11-20 [VIDEO]

Thunder Basin once again flexed their offensive muscles with a 50 point first-half effort against Cheyenne South on Friday. For the game, Jaxon Pikula had 3 rushing touchdowns and with Hayden Lundberg along with Sergio Pelayo each scoring twice. So this was a good tune-up for the Bolts who head to Cheyenne this week to meet undefeated Central. South at 0-3 has a home game on Friday vs. Campbell County. Here are a few photos of Friday's contest in Gillette.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists