Cheyenne South’s Brendan Lock Signs with Dixie State for Tennis

Three-time state champion tennis player Brendan Lock has signed on with Dixie State in St. George Utah.

Lock was nearly unbeatable for the last 3 years. His career record was 74-1. He captured the #1 singles state championship in 2019 thanks to a straight-set win over Kyle Moore of Laramie.

Back in 2018 as a junior, Lock defeated Ethan Kutz of Sheridan 6-2 and 7-5 to the #1 singles state championship. He needed three sets to win the 2017 state title at #1 singles with a 3-6 6-3 and 6-2 victory over Dawson Miessler of Gillette. It was Miessler who beat Lock in the 2016 state championship #1 singles match 6-2 and 6-0.

Lock has improved his skills thanks to playing in competitive tennis tournaments during the summers. Dixie State in the process of moving up to Division 1 athletics and will officially join the Western Athletic Conference in July of 2020.