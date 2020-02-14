Cheyenne Students Pitch Josh Allen to Come Visit

Students at Prairie Wind Elementary School in Cheyenne made an impressive pitch to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earlier this week in a must-see video on social media.

The students posted a video to Twitter and requested the former University of Wyoming product to come to Prairie Wind Elementary and read to the school of 475 students as part of Read Across America Week. Check out the video below.

Allen responded in kind with a Tweet of his own.

Prairie Wind Elementary School principal Lisa Weigel stated:

Our kids really know how to work hard...They have an all-in attitude and it's something (Josh Allen) approaches in everything he does. So... come back to where everything started for you, come back and share with students the incredible things you've accomplished due to your hard work.

The story and video was initially published by Buffalo's WKBW and is now also posted on the NFL's website as well.

Josh Allen still has a few weeks to pick out a book to read to the students at Prairie Wind Elementary School in Cheyenne for Read Across America Week, which starts on March 2nd.