Cheyenne Summer Watering Restrictions Take Effect May 1

The usual Cheyenne summer watering restrictions will take effect again on May 1, according to a release from the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU].

According to the release, the reservoirs supplying water to the city have adequate reserves, meaning no special restrictions beyond the normal summer watering rules are planned so far.

Snowpack near Cheyenne's reservoirs is at 119 percent of normal, according to the BOPU. If water supplies dwindle over the coming month, additional restrictions could be imposed.

''What are the summer watering rules?

From May 1 to September 1 watering lawns between 10 AM to 5 PM is prohibited.

Customers may water lawns and grass up to three days per week.

Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.

Gardens and flowers may be watered any day before 10 AM or after 5 PM.

To establish new sod or seed customers must obtain a watering permit and amend soils. Visit www.cheyenne.org/conservation for the free permit.

As a reminder, washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, if customers use an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses or utilize buckets of water. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons."