Cheyenne Summer Watering Schedule Ends Tuesday

Dena Egenhoff

The Cheyenne BOPU restrictions on watering lawns between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. comes to an end on Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to a BOPU news release.

But even though the restriction has been lifted the board is encouraging people to "remain conscientious with their water usage by continuing to avoid watering during the hottest part of the day and watering only three days per week.''

Other watering rules remain in effect, including a ban on wasting water by allowing it to run down the street. People are also still being encouraged to only water three days a week and to avoid water in the hottest part of the day.

The summer watering hours restriction for Cheyenne water customers will return next spring.