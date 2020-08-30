Cheyenne SWAT Team Deployed, Man Arrested In Stabbing Incident

Cheyenne Police Department

A 29-year-old Cheyenne man is facing attempted homicide charges in connection with the early morning stabbing of a woman at a Cheyenne apartment complex.

That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, Cheyenne Police were called to the Windwood Manor Apartments at 2500 Windwood Drive at 3:40 a.m. Sunday on a domestic violence call. The woman, who was in her 20s and had been stabbed multiple times, was taken by police to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in serious condition.

Police say 29-year-old Anthony Brassard had barricaded himself in a bedroom. The SWAT crisis negotiation team tried to talk him into coming out, but he did not respond. Police say Brassard put on a tactical vest and refused to negotiate.

The SWAT team finally used teargas to get him to surrender, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The post says he was taken to CRMC as a precaution and will be charged with attempted homicide. The post says more information on the case will be released on Monday

