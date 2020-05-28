Cheyenne Teacher Accused of Murder Facing Additional Charges

A 33-year-old Cheyenne teacher being held in jail without bond for allegedly murdering her live-in boyfriend is facing additional charges.

The Laramie County District Attorney's Office on May 22 amended a first-degree murder charge against Danelle Moyte to include three counts of child abuse and four counts of aggravated assault.

Moyte is accused of shooting 39-year-old Christopher Garcia at their home in the 2400 block of S. 4th Avenue on May 16. Garcia was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he died from a single 9 mm gunshot wound.

According to an affidavit, Moyte reportedly told deputies that she shot Garcia in self-defense after the couple returned home following an argument.

Moyte's preliminary hearing was supposed to be held today, May 28, but it has been continued to June 5.

Moyte is a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School and has been suspended with pay, according to Laramie County School District 1.

