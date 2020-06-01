Cheyenne Ties Record for High Temperature on May 31

Several cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle saw near record high temperatures Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

weather.gov/cys

The mercury climbed to 87 degrees in Cheyenne, tying the previous record for May 31 set back in 2002.

Scottsbluff and Chadron, which topped out at 92 and 94 degrees, respectively, were just 2 degrees shy of breaking 80-year-old record highs for the day.

Near record warmth is expected again this afternoon, with 90s in the Panhandle and 80s across southeast Wyoming.

​​