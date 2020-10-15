Cheyenne to Cut Ribbon on Renovated Tennis Courts at Jaycee Park

The City of Cheyenne will mark the completion of a major renovation project next week, as it cuts the ribbon on the refurbished tennis courts at Jaycee Park.

The ribbon cutting will take place Monday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.

"The project scope included a new court surface consisting of two inches of hot-mix asphalt, one coat of RSS acrylic resurface, and two coats of RSS Acrylic Color System," city spokesman Michael Skinner said in a press release.

"The renovation also features new court markings, nets, posts, and a chain-link fence," he added.

The renovation project cost $112,500 and was funded by a recreation mill levy grant.

Skinner says the Cheyenne Tennis Association will conduct drills and a preview of its Senior Tennis Series following the ceremony.