Cheyenne to Resume Accepting Cash Payments on Monday

People who ride the city bus and use Cheyenne's compost facility and landfill will be able to resume paying for services in cash beginning Monday, May 18.

The city announced in March that it was transitioning away from cash payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says credit and debit card transactions also remain an acceptable form of payment.

As of Wednesday morning, Laramie County had 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those patients, 82 have recovered and one has died.

