Cheyenne Urban Forestry Crews to Spray for Ips Beetle

To prevents ips beetle infestation, Urban Forestry crews will be spraying insecticide on spruce trees at several Cheyenne parks and city-owned properties this week.

City Forester Mark Ellison says the trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift.

Residents are being asked to stay away from spraying crews and to avoid parking their vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed.

Ellison says crews may also have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.

