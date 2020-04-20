Cheyenne Utility to Celebrate Earth Day With Free Trees

In celebration of Earth Day, Black Hills Energy is teaming up with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away more than 1,000 trees.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, customers can claim a tree at arborday.org/blackhillsenergy. The trees will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says the 3-4 foot dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June, and are small enough that they can be planted by an individual, allowing for social distancing.

"Our world is hurting right now," said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s Vice President of Operations for Wyoming. "We feel like we have an opportunity to give our customers a small way to help it heal."

"Our partnership ... offers us the opportunity to promote the cleaner air, energy savings and other valuable benefits you gain by planting the right tree in the right place," Stege added. "This is also an opportunity to look forward to better days ahead, as the tree and its many benefits take root."

Since beginning the program in 2014, nearly 6,700 trees have been planted through the partnership.

